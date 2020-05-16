Downtown Florence boutique permanently closes

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A boutique in Downtown Florence is closing its doors during what it calls a ‘challenging climate.’

L. Mae Boutique/Wild Mabel is permanently closing its Florence location effective Monday, the store announced online Friday.

“Given the current challenging climate, our team is having to make the difficult decisions to ensure out business can thrive,” a post online read. “With that being said, we have decided to permanently close our Florence location.”

Shoppers can still shop online along at the locations in Myrtle Beach and Pawleys Island.

Downtown Florence also shared the news on its Facebook, saying “The COVID-19 crisis will unfortunately not be without small business casualties, and we’ve had our first in Downtown Florence.”

Saturday was the final day to shop at the Florence location.

