Downtown Florence celebrates Small Business Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Many retailers and restaurants in Downtown Florence kicked off the holiday shopping season with Small Business Saturday.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of your community,” said Hannah Davis, the development manager for the City of Florence. “The small businesses that we have here in Florence are the ones who are sponsoring local little league teams and helping out with charitable organizations. They are providing countless jobs in the Florence economy.”

The Downtown Development corporation set up a tent on the corner of Dargan and Evans to hand out prizes and encourage people to shop local.

“We really value them and want everyone to support them during the holiday season,” Davis said. “You also don’t have to wait for shipping delays.”

Several businesses ran promotions for the event, including Chocobella, which opened on Small Business Saturday last year.

“We have had a great and successful year,” Ranny Starnes, Chocobella’s co-owner, said. “Florence has really shown up for us. This year, we are trying to give back to other local small businesses so we have hidden golden tickets in our chocolate boxes.”

If a customer finds the golden ticket, they will get a gift card to one of the other small businesses downtown.

“It’s just kind of our way of paying it forward and supporting our community as well,” Starnes said.

“We are all working together to promote our little shops, our small restaurants,” Cornelio Monjarrez, owner of The DIY Place said.

Monjarrez said it is important to remember local businesses when doing holiday shopping.

“Most of the small businesses in the downtown area especially are locally owned, family owned businesses,” Monjarrez said. “A big percentage of the money you spend at a local business stays in the community.”

The event lasted through the morning then continued at the City Center Farmers Market with a holiday gift market.