Dozens gather at Wilson High in Florence as former VP Joe Biden hosts town hall

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Former VP and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is in Florence to host a town hall event Saturday afternoon.

Biden is holding the town hall event at Wilson High School to discuss voter issues and concerns ahead of the 2020 election, according to a press release from his team.

He joins several other Democratic candidates who are stopping in South Carolina over the weekend. Many, including Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Bernie Sanders, are expected to be speaking at Benedict College in Columbia.

President Trump was there Friday, where he was recognized for his work in prison reform.

Meanwhile, Senator Elizabeth Warren is expected to host a town hall at Francis Marion Saturday afternoon.

You can count on News13 for coverage of these events.