JOHNSONVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Lydia’s Nest organization will host a drive-up food distribution in Johnsonville.

It will be held Friday, April 24, from 3 p.m. to 5. p.m. at 114 E. Broadway Street in Johsonville.

Organizer, Barbara Black, says, “Due to COVID-19 all clients are asked to remain in their cars. Just pull up to the back and we will put your food in your trunk and you can keep going. No one needs to get out of their cars.”

For more information call (843) 260-9954.