Driver airlifted to hospital, road blocked after log truck overturns in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The driver of a log truck was flown to a hospital after his truck overturned Wednesday afternoon in the area of North Old Georgetown Road and Highway 341, authorities said.

The driver, who has not been identified, was trapped inside the truck and suffered life-threatening injuries, authorities said. The crash happened just before 2 p.m, and the road remained closed as of 5:15 p.m.

The South Lynches Fire Department and Florence EMS responded to the crash, along with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

No other information was immediately available, and troopers are investigating the crash. Count on News13 for updates.