28-year-old man identified as Dillon County crash victim

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A 28-year-old man has been identified as the person who died after a crash that happened Saturday on Secondary 30 in Dillon County.

Tyrice Brunson, 28, of the Lake View area, died on Sunday, according to Coroner Donnie Grimsley.

The crash happened about 10:40 p.m. Saturday near Brenwood Road when Brunson’s BMW ran off the road and overturned, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. He was not wearing a seatbelt, the SCHP said.

The crash remains under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.