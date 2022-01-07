Driver dies in overnight crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead after a crash early Friday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Master Trooper Brian Lee says the crash happened around 12:05 a.m. along Highway 501 near Spencer Court in Marion County. A Nissan Pathfinder ran off the road, overcorrected, and overturned. Lee says the driver was ejected, and was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver’s name has not yet been released. The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

