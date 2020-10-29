Driver dies when pickup overturns in Florence County

FLORENCE CO, SC (WBTW) – The driver of a pickup died in a crash on Thursday in Florence County, according to highway patrol.

The pickup crashed on Morris Street near Country Club Road just after 3 p.m., according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The 2004 Ford pickup was traveling west on Morris Street when it ran off the right side of the road and overturned, Collins said.

The driver, the only occupant, died as a result. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, according to Collins.

