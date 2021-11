FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Wednesday afternoon when a pickup truck crashed into a building in Florence, police said.

Florence police Capt. Mike Brandt said officers responded about 2 p.m. to 1520 American Drive after getting a report about the crash. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, he said.

Police are investigating, and Brandt said charges are likely. No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.