Driver killed after vehicle overturns several times in crash in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed early Saturday morning after being thrown from a truck that overturned several times on Highway 301 in Dillon County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 3:25 a.m. Near Williams Pond Road, about 2.8 miles north of Hamer Road, SCHP Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said. The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was not wearing a seat belt, Tidwell.

No other details of the crash were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.