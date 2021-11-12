Coroner releases name of woman killed in head-on crash in Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A 37-year-old woman has been identified as the person killed Friday afternoon in a head-on crash on National Cemetery Road at Swamp Fox Drive in Florence County.

Sarah Godwin Nettles of Scranton died in the wreck, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. The crash happened about 3:45 p.m.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a Chevrolet minivan was traveling west on National Cemetery Road when it crossed the center line and hit Nettles’ Hyundai sedan, which was traveling east. She was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the minivan, who was wearing a seat belt, was hospitalized. That person’s injuries are not known, and troopers did not say whether any charges will be filed.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.