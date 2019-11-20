Woman killed, child injured after car strikes ditch, overturns in Marion County

MARION, SC (WBTW) – A driver was killed and a child was injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday evening.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 4:45 p.m. along East Sellers Road, near SC 41 ALT.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office confirmed the driver in the crash, a 28-year-old woman, died. There was also a child in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Troopers say that child was taken to the hospital for their injuries, but is expected to be okay.

The vehicle was traveling west on East Sellers Road when they crossed the center line, ran off the road, struck a ditch, and then overturned.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle. They were not wearing a seat-belt.

No names have been released. Count on News13 to bring you updates to this story as we learn more.

LATEST HEADLINES: