Driver killed in Marlboro County wreck Sunday, troopers say

BENNETTSVILLE AREA, SC (WBTW) – One person has died following a wreck Sunday evening on Red Hill Road, troopers say.

The wreck happened at 5:15 p.m. on Red Hill Road near McColl Avenue, according to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A 2003 Honda Pilot was heading west on Red Hill Road when it veered off the road, struck a ditch and overturned, Tidwell said.

The driver was ejected and was later taken to the emergency room in Cheraw. Troopers say that’s where they later died.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt, Tidwell said.

