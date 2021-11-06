Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle wreck on Highway 401 in Darlington County, authorities said.

The wreck happened about 7:30 a.m. near Hoffmeyer Road. A Dodge Ram pickup truck ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree, according to Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver was not wearing his seatbelt and died in the crash, Southern said. There is no additional information at this time.

