Driver killed in wreck on Billy Farrow Highway early Sunday

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A driver was killed early Sunday morning in a crash in Darlington County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Master Trooper Brian Lee said the wreck happened at 1:30 Sunday morning along Secondary 14, which is Billy Farrow Highway.

Master Trooper Lee said a 2012 Toyota pickup was heading west when it ran off the left side of the road, overcorrected and then ran off the right side of the road. Troopers added the truck hit a tree and a house.

The driver sustained fatal injuries in the wreck, according to SCHP. The driver was wearing a seatbelt.

The collision remains under investigation.