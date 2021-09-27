Driver still missing after truck crashed into Great Pee Dee River in Florence County

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The driver of a pickup truck that crashed into the Great Pee Dee River late Friday night remains unaccounted for, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

However, SCHP Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said Monday the driver has not been located and that the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is continuing to look for him.

SCHP originally reported that the driver, who has not been identified, died when his Ford F-150 pickup went off Highway 378 and hit several trees before going into the river. The crash happened about 11:20 p.m. Friday, about 4 miles north of Johnsonville near the Florence and Marion county line.

