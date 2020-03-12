Elderly man killed in Darlington County crash; truck driver failed to yield

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead following a crash in Darlington County Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of High Hill Road and Green Street Road, outside of Darlington, after 4 p.m.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee says 80-year-old Earl Glass, of Darlington, died. Trooper Tyler Tidwell tell News13 two vehicles were involved in the crash – a 2012 Hyundai SUV and a truck. Tidwell says the truck driver failed to yield the right of way, hitting the SUV.

Glass was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. The truck driver was taken to a hospital.

It’s not clear whether the truck driver will face charges.

LATEST HEADLINES: