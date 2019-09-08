Employee being treated for burns following incident at Sonoco facility in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A Sonoco employee is being treated for burns after an incident at the company’s Hartsville facility Sunday morning.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, when employees were cleaning up material from below a paper machine, company spokesperson Roger Schrum told News13 in an email.

That’s when the employee ‘slipped and fell into a shallow opening where heated condensates collects.’

That resulted in burns to the victim’s leg, hand and shoulder.

Darlington County EMS responded and treated the victim on scene, before having him airlifted to the Augusta Burn Center.

No word on the man’s condition as of now.

Sonoco safety officials are investigating the incident.

