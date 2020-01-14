DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – An employee was taken to a hospital after suffering an injury at a Darlington County hemp processing plant.
Officers responded to Specialty Oil Extractors, LLC around 10 p.m. on January 13 for an incident involving an employee, according to a report from the Darlington Police Department. When approaching the employee, police noticed him sitting in a chair and holding his left arm with his shirt sleeve “dripping what appeared to be blood.”
Officers applied a tourniquet to try and stop the bleeding before EMS crews arrived. The employee was transported to MUSC in Florence.
Officers were told the employee was trying to adjust a conveyor belt, when his arm was pulled into the machine.
According to DHEC, Specialty Oil Extractors, LLC is a hemp processing plant.
No information on the condition of the employee is available.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Employee injured at Darlington County hemp processing plant
- Mother charged with murder after infant found unresponsive in bathtub dies
- PHOTOS & VIDEO: CSX train derails in North Charleston early Tuesday; caused no leaks or spills
- 1 taken to hospital after crash between truck, tractor-trailer in Horry County
- Warm and wet the next for days, but colder air is on the way