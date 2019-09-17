Energy company to establish solar power operations in Marion County

FILE – In this Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, file photo, solar tech Joshua Valdez, left, and senior plant manager Tim Wisdom walk past solar panels at a Pacific Gas and Electric Solar Plant, in Dixon, Calif. U.S. wholesale prices edged up a slight 0.1% in August 2019 as energy prices took a big plunge, a further sign that inflation is remaining tame. The Labor Department says the gain in its producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach the consumer, followed a modest 0.2% rise in July. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, was up a stronger 0.3%. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

MARION COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – An energy company has announced they will establish solar power operations in Marion County.

On Tuesday, the National Renewable Energy Corporation, or NARENCO, announced the development of Cardinal Solar, LLC in Marion County, according to the SC Governor’s Office.

The operation will be located at 261 Curtis Floyd Road in Marion and “will produce renewable solar energy from photovoltaic panels currently sized at seven megawatts of alternating current (AC). One megawatt AC of solar energy is enough to provide clean energy to approximately 200 South Carolina homes.”

“Established in 2009, NARENCO has matured into one of the largest solar developers in North America. The company is focused on the development, engineering, procurement, construction and operation of utility scale and commercial solar installations,” the governor’s office said.

Operations are set to be “online” in the 4th quarter of 2020 and the project is expected to bring a new capital investment of about $8.75 million.

“We would like to welcome NARENCO to Marion County. We greatly appreciate this company choosing to locate a new solar farm here and the investment that they are making in our county,” said Marion County Council Chair Buddy Collins. “We look forward to working with NARENCO and seeing solar energy continue to expand here.”

“We are excited to advance another one of our large-scale solar facilities in South Carolina and look forward to being a new member of the Marion County community,” said Jesse Montgomery, NARENCO President, Development. “Once constructed, our renewable solar facility will provide discretionary property tax income to Marion County, along with delivering clean, on-peak power to serve South Carolinians when they need it most. We are truly honored to partner with Marion County and South Carolina on this facility.”

