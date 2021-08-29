Expanded Grateful Dog music festival a ‘beautiful success,’ organizer says

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW)– The Grateful Dog festival in Timmonsville ended Sunday afternoon.

“I’m amazed that for the first time doing it the way we’re doing it, it was a beautiful success,” Sam Rogers, Grateful Dog board member said.

The festival took place at a new venue this year, the Sugar Magnolia Ranch. It was previously held at Southern Hops Brewing Company in Florence.

“With COVID restrictions being in place when we started planning it, we had to find a place where we could expand and stretch out, distance people,” Rogers said.

The festival also lasted three days instead of just one and featured overnight camping. Rogers said the organization started planning this year’s festival in January and he was happy to see it finally come together.

“I’m hot, I’m sweaty, but I have this euphoric feeling,” Rogers said. “This labor of love has once again paid off.”

He said the Grateful Dog golf tournament and bike rally earlier in August already raised around $16,000 for Pee Dee Humane Societies. He expects the festival to set a new fundraising record.

“I’m a big animal lover so just to be able to play for them, Sarah Howle, singer for the band “Raw Cotton” said. “It’s just like playing for the dogs and that’s the best thing.”

Rogers said more than two dozen bands played over the weekend. He said the Grateful Dog Family hopes to continue growing the festival every year and plans to return to Sugar Magnolia Ranch in 2022.