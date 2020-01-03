Family believes missing Florence County teen may be held against her will

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office need your help to find a missing teen.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Tleyah Adriane Bethea, 13, of Florence was last seen leaving her home at around 10 p.m. Wednesday. She may be wearing Mickey Mouse pajamas with a grey or black jacket.

Family members tell the Sheriff’s Office that Tleyah is believed to have left the home willingly but may now be held against her will. Investigators believe that she may be associated with a white van driven by a white male and may be located in the vicinity of Mullins, SC.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Tleyah is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 498, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC