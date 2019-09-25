Family members of CresCom bank murder victim speak during penalty phase of Brandon Council trial

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Family members of a CresCom bank murder victim spoke Wednesday during the penalty phase of Brandon Council’s trial.

Katie Skeen’s husband, Tracey Skeen, and mother, Betty Davis, provided testimony Wednesday.

Tracey Skeen spoke about how met Katie and the day he found out Katie has been killed.

Donna Major (left) and Katie Skeen (right)

“She was full of life and made you keep on your face at all times,” Tracey said when asked about his wife’s personality.

He said she kept their home clean and took great care of their two boys.

“I’ve tried for two years, and I still can’t do what Katie was able to do,” he said.

Prosecutors also showed photos of Tracey and Katie’s wedding day and of Katie with her two children.

When Katie’s oldest son found out about her death he went to Instagram to describe his feelings, saying “you never realize what coming home and being with your mom is really like, until you no longer can.”

Davis took the stand after Tracey and described Katie as being a “daddy’s girl.” She said Katie’s death has left a void in their family.

“There’s a missing piece and you talk around it and try not to bring it up. Even at my Christmas dinners, there’s those signs and you kind of tip toe around it,” Davis said.

Davis said there’s one thing she wish she would’ve told her daughter before she died.

“I told her everyday I loved her but I never got to tell her how proud I was of her,” Davis said.

Donna Major was also killed in the bank robbery in Conway in 2017.