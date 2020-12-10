Family Mission Center in need of sponsors to provide kids with Christmas

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The Family Mission Center, a Darlington nonprofit organization, is in need of sponsors and donors to assist with their Christmas Blessing Event.

Co-Founder Tammy Robinson says they have been able to provide for more than 160 kids in the Pee Dee. Now they are in need to help the last 24 kids.

“They can text me at 843-307-8876 and I will send them a child’s information list and on the list we will give them their sizes of their clothes, their favorite color, their favorite snacks, some needs that they need and their Wishlist items,” Robinson said.

Kyle Meyer is the division manager of Red Door Homes in Florence and they have stepped up and donated $1,500 to the organization so that the kids can have a Christmas to remember.

“Our clients within the 55-mile radius that we build around here — so Darlington, Hartsville, Chesterfield, Florence, the surrounding area — we serve the whole area and so we saw a need to really help families in need, to step out and be charitable and take the opportunity to let them know too that we are here to serve any way that we can,” Meyer said.

Robinson said she understands that times have been hard, especially for working families in the Pee Dee, but she can’t wait for distribution day.

“I think of the parent’s heart. I think of the parent who is watching the child open the gifts and can see the smiles when a couple of months ago they doubted they were ever going to be able to provide Christmas for their children,” Robinson said.

There are several ways that you can sponsor or donate. You can text Robinson at 843-307-8876 and she will send you the child’s information and details about drop off. You can shop for the child you sponsor and drop it off at Out of this World Screen Printing located 127 South Main Street in Darlington.

Lastly, you can donate funds through Cash App at $FamilyMissionCenter, this allows someone from FMC to shop for children remaining on the list.