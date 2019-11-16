Family of six displaced after fire tears through Dillon Co. home

DILLON AREA, SC (WBTW) – Six people are displaced after a fire destroyed their home in Dillon County, authorities said.

Dillon County Fire Station Four responded to the house fire around 6:15 p.m. Friday on Green Acres Loop, according to Chief Quinn Smith.

When crews arrived, the house was just about burned to the ground, Chief Smith said. No one was home at the time of the blaze.

It’s not entirely clear what sparked the fire, but it may have started in the kitchen.

The American Red Cross is helping the family with food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, a press release from the organization said.