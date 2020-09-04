Fans look forward to attending Southern 500 at Darlington

DARLINGTON AREA, SC (WBTW) — Although just a limited number of fans will attend Sunday’s Cookout Southern 500 at the Darlington Raceway, there was no shortage of excitement Friday among those who will be there.

“I’m looking forward to friends, family, eating good, drinking good and seeing a great race,” John Bartlett said.

He had just arrived from Maryland and was looking forward to meeting his brother. He said he felt ‘great’ when he heard that some fans could come.

“I’ve been coming here for 19 years now, me and my brother we have a big gathering,” Bartlett described. “We also have about 20 other people… that we meet once a year. It’ll be a good old time.”

Barlett wasn’t the only one looking forward to the weekend.

“Darlington is just a southern tradition,” Karen Holshouser said. “And we just like the way they treat it and everyone just seems southern even though they’re not.”

Race fans from all over come to the Lady in Black. Some park their campers in the lot at Liberty Acres Farms, just across the street.

“Probably 80 to 90 percent of our folks are returners,” Rick Drawdy said, who has worked the lot for nearly 30 years. “It makes for a good relationship and good times.”

He said although this year would be different and the lot had less campers, he was happy some could still attend.

“We’re happy that some of them are here,” he said. “We really felt going in by Labor Day it would be out of here, but obviously not. And we’re just dealing with it. I think that’s what everyone’s doing is just taking it day-by-day and you know, seeing what happens. Trying to make the best of a bad situation.”

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies are working to ensure fans’ safety.

“Be on the lookout for those troopers,” Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. “They’ll be in the roadway. They’ll be directing traffic. We’ll make sure you get there safely and also that you get out safely.”

The South Carolina Department of Commerce approved the event based on 8,000 attendees, an agency spokesperson told News13 Thursday. The track can hold 47,000.

There are a few race event this weekend, but only the Southern 500 will host fans.

The Cook Out Southern 500 is set for Sunday at 6 p.m.

