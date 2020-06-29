Fans to return to Florence Motor Speedway this holiday weekend

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — Florence Motor Speedway announces that its grandstands will be open next weekend for July 3 and 4.

The Speedway will follow all social distancing guidelines after the governor’s office granted them confirmation to reopen.

“Our goal is to give you all a great place to go on July 4th and watching some of the best racing in the Pee Dee!” A Facebook post says. “We will still practice social distancing, but having one of the biggest grandstands in the area, it will be no problem at all.”

Expect to see short track racing and fireworks on both nights.

