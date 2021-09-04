Fans from across the country pumped up for NASCAR’s Darlington weekend

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The Sport Clips 200 took place Saturday afternoon at Darlington Raceway, with thousands of fans from across the country taking in the action at the track that’s been labeled “Too Tough to Tame.”

The race was a precursor to Sunday’s Cookout Southern 500, featuring all of the top NASCAR drivers fighting for this year’s championship.

“I came all the way from Cincinnati, Ohio,” Jackson Baumgartner said. “We traveled last night, got here early this morning. Ready to see the cup race on Sunday.”

Baumgartner said he has been to other NASCAR races before, but this was his first time at Darlington Raceway. He said watching the race from home doesn’t compare to actually being there.

“All the excitement,” Baumgartner said. “When you see it on TV, it’s different from seeing it in person.”

Baumgartner was far from the only race fan who travelled cross-country for the Cookout Southern 500.

“We have people from California, Nevada and Texas,” Don Amaral said.

For other fans, the trip to the track wasn’t all that far. David Gulledge and his daughter only had to drive from Florence.

“I’m out here with my little girl, and we’re going to have a good time,” David Gulledge said. “Listen to some big engines and burnt rubber.”

No matter where they came from, the fans were united in their love of the “Lady in Black.”

“The speed, the rubbing, Amaral said. “Come on, man, it says it right there. Too tough to tame!”

When it comes to who they want to win, that’s a different story. Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and Martin Truex Jr. were all popular choices.

“I don’t really have a No. 1 car,” Robert Cherry of Cherry Barbecue said. “I just love the vibe.”

The Cookout Southern 500 starts Sunday at 6 p.m.