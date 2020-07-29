‘Farming’s a tough challenge’: Pandemic, trade war spark concern for Pee Dee agriculturist

MARION COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The coronavirus pandemic is creating concern among some farmers who are not able to export nearly as much product as they usually do in a year.

A Marion County farmer says one of his major concerns is how his tobacco crop is being affected by both the U.S. and China trade war and the pandemic.

“Farming’s a tough challenge with the weather and everything else, and to compound that with trade issues and stuff, that just makes it even more difficult,” said Mullins farmer Dupree Atkinson. “They’ve cut our quotas 80%, so you can imagine if someone cut your salary 80%, how that would feel.”

The trade war is affecting his ability to export his products and the pandemic is only exacerbating the issue, according to Atkinson.

“With them not buying, they’ve gone elsewhere, and if they change their market brands in China to meet a Brazilian brand and don’t ever go back to the U.S., we’re probably sunk,” he said.

As far as cattle, Atkinson says for the consumer, meat is at a high cost due to plants being overwhelmed.

But, he says tobacco is his biggest concern.

“We normally sell 187 million pounds of tobacco a year to China, and now they’re buying zero,” said Atkinson.

Tobacco lost federal funding this year, while other crops didn’t.

“We’re facing that deficit and the other commodities like corn, wheat and soybeans and those, they received market facilitation payments and tobacco didn’t get anything,” said Atkinson.

Labor is another concern of Atkinson’s. He says with unemployment benefits giving folks $600 a week, many are unwilling to work.

“You can’t get anybody to work now,” he said. “The Payroll Protection Program helped, and we’ve been able to keep our workforce, but it’s hard to get good, dependable labor now.”