Fatal crash on Timmonsville Highway in Darlington County

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead after a crash that happened Wednesday evening.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says this crash happened on Timmonsville Highway, near Misty Lane at 5:32 p.m.

A 2018 Kenworth and 1999 Mercury were involved in this crash. The Kenworth was traveling South on Timmonsville Highway when the Mercury, traveling North, crossed the center lane and then struck the truck.

The driver of the Mercury was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries. The driver of the Kenworth was not injured.

We don't have the name of the person that died yet.