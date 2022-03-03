FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The FBI confirms operation is underway in the area of Millbank Drive and Edgeware Court in Florence.

Residents in the area told News13 there were FBI and SWAT armored vehicles.

News13 viewer Caleb Cannon sent in video of an armored vehicle in the neighborhood.

“They really weren’t able to tell us anything,” Cannon said. “The police told us to stay back, they began shouting over a blowhorn, at this house right here, telling someone they had a warrant and to come out with their hands up.”







The FBI says there is no danger to the public. Because court documents are sealed, details are limited at this time.

Cannon said he saw people taken away in unmarked cars, but officials have not confirmed if anyone has been arrested.

News13 reached out to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department for more information and he directed us to the FBI.

At least one person has been arrested, according to the FBI.

