FCSO investigates ‘possible homicide’ out of Lake City

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a ‘possible homicide’ in Lake City, the agency says.
The incident happened Saturday on Rae Street, according to Major Mike Nunn with the FCSO.
Investigators found that the incident may have started as a domestic incident, Nunn said.
Investigators found that the incident may have started as a domestic incident, Nunn said.
