FCSO Special Response Team holds training exericse

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team held a training exercise on Wednesday morning.

The team was created last summer and most of the team members responded to the ambush at Vintage Place in Florence that killed two officers and wounded five others.

Everyone on the team volunteered for it.

“They’re just ready to respond at any time, they don’t work 24/7, they work a set shift, but they know they can be called out at any moment by the lieutenant on patrol. We actually assist other agencies around Florence,” said FCSO Chief Deputy Glen Kirby.