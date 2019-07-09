FDTC to bring back college choir after 30 years

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence-Darlington Technical College will bring back its college choir after 30 years, according to a release from the college.

The choir will return in the fall and choir members will get college credit, the release said. Rebecca Hunter, an FDTC instructor of music, is reviving the choir and students will be able to sign up for the Music 101 class beginning in the fall 2019 semester. There is an audition process for the choir.

The choir has an invitation to sing at the National Memorial Day Celebration at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., the release added. The U.S. Air Force Band is tentatively set to perform alongside the FDTC Choir.

“It’s a great opportunity for students to learn from and hear other great musicians,” said Hunter.

For more information, contact Hunter by email at rebecca.hunter@fdtc.edu or by phone at 843-661-8181/