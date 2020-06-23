Fewer than 50 people show up at Florence polls so far

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Not many people have turned out to vote in Florence so far, according to some early numbers from poll workers.

At three different polling places in Florence, workers said they have seen fewer than 50 people show up for the primary runoffs at about 12:30 p.m.

Two people who live in Florence County had been turned away for trying to vote in a city election, poll workers said.

In the City of Florence, voters are deciding on the Democratic candidate for mayor.

City of Florence Mayor (DEM)

Teresa Myers Ervin (D)

George Jebaily (D)

