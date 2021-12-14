Fights drop after Florence 1 Schools proposes new violence policies

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence 1 Schools Superintendent Richard O’Malley said “enough is enough” when it comes to violence in schools.

A rise in fights this year has led the district’s governing board to implement three new code of conduct policies.

“These are extreme times I think they take extreme measures in, and this was the first step in what we had to do to curtail it to get it back to what we were saying — resetting so we can put some other measures in place when we get back from the holidays,” O’Malley said.

The new policies are:

There is now zero tolerance for fighting on campus. Any student caught fighting will face immediate expulsion. There is now zero tolerance for physical violence towards school employees. This is also result in immediate expulsion. Any student verbally abusive or threatens a school employee will get alternative schooling.

Reports show fights dropped by 62% after the first reading of the new policies in November. There were no fights at Wilson High School and Williams Middle School during that time.