Fights drop after Florence 1 Schools proposes new violence policies

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence 1 Schools Superintendent Richard O’Malley said “enough is enough” when it comes to violence in schools.
A rise in fights this year has led the district’s governing board to implement three new code of conduct policies.
“These are extreme times I think they take extreme measures in, and this was the first step in what we had to do to curtail it to get it back to what we were saying — resetting so we can put some other measures in place when we get back from the holidays,” O’Malley said.
The new policies are:
- There is now zero tolerance for fighting on campus. Any student caught fighting will face immediate expulsion.
- There is now zero tolerance for physical violence towards school employees. This is also result in immediate expulsion.
- Any student verbally abusive or threatens a school employee will get alternative schooling.
Reports show fights dropped by 62% after the first reading of the new policies in November. There were no fights at Wilson High School and Williams Middle School during that time.