Fire at vacant Loris home under investigation

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – Fire officials are trying to learn more about a fire in a vacant Loris home that happened early Sunday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue worked with the Tabor City Fire Department and the Loris Fire Department to put out a fire at 658 Paddock Road at around 3:15 a.m. Sunday, according to an HCFR Facebook post.

When first responders got to the scene, the fire had already burned through the roof.

No injuries were reported in Sunday morning’s blaze.

HCFR says that an investigation into the fire continues.