Hartsville home damaged in electrical fire; family getting help

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A home in Hartsville was damaged by a fire Saturday afternoon, according to the Red Cross.

The blaze broke out at a home on Clinton Avenue, according to a press release from the organization. The Hartsville Fire Department was the agency to respond.

Crews were dispatched around 1:33 p.m. Saturday, according to Lieutenant Tim Watford with Hartsville fire. He said crews could see smoke coming from the front door when they got there. The blaze was knocked out in around 30 minutes.

The department classified it as an electrical fire.

A family of four is getting help from the Red Cross following the fire. The organization is providing them with financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials.