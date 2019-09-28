Fire damages Darlington County home

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A family is getting help after a fire damaged their home.
The blaze broke out Friday night at a home on Orange Street in Darlington County, according to a press release from the South Carolina Red Cross.
The Darlington County Fire Department was the responding agency.
The family of four is now getting help from Red Cross volunteers.
No word on what led to the fire.
