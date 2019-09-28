Fire damages Darlington County home

Pee Dee

by:

Posted: / Updated:
fire_205455

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A family is getting help after a fire damaged their home.

The blaze broke out Friday night at a home on Orange Street in Darlington County, according to a press release from the South Carolina Red Cross.

The Darlington County Fire Department was the responding agency.

The family of four is now getting help from Red Cross volunteers.

No word on what led to the fire.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: