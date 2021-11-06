Fire damages home on Leigh Lane in Florence County; Red Cross helping family

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire damaged a home on Leigh Lane in Florence County Saturday morning, according to the American Red Cross.

The organization said it was helping a family of four who lived in the home by providing financial assistance for immediate needs and helping them with food, clothes and shelter. No other details about the fire were immediately available.

In a news release, Rod Tolbert, chief executive officer for the Red Cross of South Carolina, said home fires are a concern this time of year.

“Home fires are a real threat to communities across South Carolina over the Thanksgiving holiday,” he said. “In particular, cooking fires are the No. 1 cause of home fires, and year after year Thanksgiving is the peak day for these tragedies. We at the Red Cross are urging families to follow cooking safety steps to help prevent your holiday celebrations from going up in smoke.”

