Firefighters rescue cat stuck in tree after fire destroys Florence Co. home

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – When Katy Mullen stopped to see if a family needed help after a fire destroyed their home, she found the daughter had been trying to get their cat down from a tree.

The cat was stuck about 35 feet up in a tree after strong winds fueled a fire that completely destroyed the family’s home in Florence County on Friday. Katy said the family had two indoor cats. One has not been found and the other was stuck up in a tree.











Photos courtesy of Katy Mullen

The daughter sat outside for five hours Saturday morning, trying to get the cat down, Katy said. But being an indoor cat, he was afraid to move.

Katy decided to go to the West Florence Fire Department to ask for help. The chief showed up within 10 minutes, Katy said. The chief and two of the firefighters from the department saved the day for cat and family!

LATEST HEADLINES: