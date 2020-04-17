Florence 1 School Board approves one-time bonus for all full-time employees

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence 1 School Board approved a one-time bonus for all full-time employees at Thursday night’s board meeting.
All full-time employees will get a $1,000 bonus at the end of April. Superintendent Dr. Richard O’Malley said he believes the bonus is important because of the position the employees were placed in. O’Malley said there are 2,433 full-time employees in the district.
The School board meeting was held on Facebook Live. Watch the full meeting below. The discussion about the bonuses starts around 31 minutes in.
