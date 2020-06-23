Florence 1 School Board expects update on school start date soon

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – The Florence 1 School Board expects an update on the school start date soon, according to Vice Chairman Barry Townsend.

“Because our new modified year-round calendar would have us among the first, if not the first, district in the state returning to school, we have less time to make these decisions on how best to protect the health of our students and staff than other districts do, so making an informed but quick decision will be vital,” Townsend told News13.

A recommendation for a later start date would come from the superintendent.

The district is reviewing the state recommendations, monitoring local infection rates, consulting with medical experts, and surveying both parents and employees..

“I anticipate an update on the start date from the superintendent in the very near future, once he and his staff have had an opportunity to study all of the relevant data and how it impacts our district specifically,” Townsend said.