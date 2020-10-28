Florence 1 Schools announce educators of the year

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — Florence 1 Schools announced its educators of the year Tuesday, honoring employees who had collectively served more than 60 years in the district.

The awardees are the following —

Lisa Raison — Teacher of the Year

(Courtesy: Florence 1 Schools) Lisa Raison

Lisa Raison, who has been a special education teacher for more than 20 years, was named the district’s Teacher of the Year for the 2020-21 school year. Raison teaches at West Florence High School, is involved in the district’s autism spectrum disorder program and is a part of the Transition Alliance Committee, which brings together different agencies to aid special education students as they transition into life after high school.

“Students with learning disabilities have normal intelligence,” Raison said in a press release. “They just have a learning difference. They do not learn the same way as other students. It could be that they need it presented in a different way or taught using different vocabulary. They sometimes need it several times. However they learn, it is our job as educators to build that relationship with these students so that they, too, can reach their maximum potential in school.

Deborah Cribb — Principal of the Year

(Courtesy: Florence 1 Schools) Deborah Cribb

Deborah Cribb, who has led McLauren Elementary School since 1999, was named the Principal of the Year for the 2020-21 school year.

Cribb started her career in Sumter County before becoming a teacher at Briggs Elementary School in 1982. She later became the principal of John W. Moore Intermediate School.

“Mrs. Cribb is very passionate about her role of being a school leader for Florence 1 Schools. She has created an inviting culture that is centered around student achievement and building relationships with students, staff, parents and the community,” said Michelle McBride, Assistant Superintendent for K-5 Instruction, in a press release. “Debbie truly deserves this honor, and I’m glad that she is being recognized for her efforts at McLaurin Elementary.”

Wanda Parrott — Assistant Principal of the year

(Courtesy: Florence 1 Schools) Wanda Parrott

Wanda Parrott, who has been the assistant principal of Savannah Grove Elementary School since 2015, was named the Assistant Principal of the Year.

Parrott attended Savannah Grove Elementary School as a child, and started her career in the district as a classroom assistant in 2001. She became a teacher at Savannah Grove Elementary School in 2012 before continuing on to become the curriculum coordinator and eventual assistant principal.

“Mrs. Parrott has served both Savannah Grove Elementary and the surrounding community for many years in various capacities,” said Latanya Yates, the principal of Savannah Grove Elementary School, in a press release. “In a short period of time, I have found her to be willing to help in any way she can regardless of the task.”

LATEST HEADLINES