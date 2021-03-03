Florence 1 Schools announces eLearning day for all students Friday due to teacher vaccinations

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence 1 Schools announced Wednesday that Friday will be an eLearning day for all students due to the large number of teachers who will be receiving vaccines at Darlington Raceway.

The district said about 1,000 employees have signed up to receive the vaccine Friday from McLeod Health.

“We decided for staffing and operation purposes so that our employees can make it to their appointments the entire district would have an eLearning Day on Friday,” Superintendent Richard O’Malley said.

All students will work remotely with assignments posted on Google Classroom, the district said.

“By allowing our employees this opportunity now, we are getting Florence 1 Schools closer to resuming normal operations,” O’Malley said.

Meal bags will be distributed on Thursday for Cohort B students at each school at the end of the day. Meal bags will be available for pickup Thursday for Cohort A students at each school, the district said. Elementary pick-up will be between noon and 2:30 p.m., and secondary schools pick-up will be available between noon and 3:30 p.m.

The district will resume normal operations Monday for students in group B.