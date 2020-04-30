Florence 1 Schools announces plans for graduation ceremonies

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence 1 Schools have prepared three different options for graduation ceremonies to provide the “best graduation experience and still adhere to the guidelines presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

If social distancing guidelines are lifted by the time of the ceremonies, The Florence Center has been reserved and graduation will take place inside in the traditional method, the district said.

If social distancing guidelines are not lifted by the time of the ceremonies, graduation will take place outside of The Florence Center, which will allow for a traditional ceremony with social distancing, the district said.

The time for the ceremonies have been moved up to 10:00 a.m. but will remain on the scheduled dates of May 27 for Wilson High School, May 28 for South Florence, and May 29 for West Florence.

If any ceremonies are rained out, the rain dates are June 1, June 2, and June 3, with whichever school that is rained out moved to the first rain date. Additional information will be shared by the schools over the next couple of weeks, including details on graduation procedures.

“We are excited to share that we will be able to proceed with graduation ceremonies in a format that is as traditional as possible under the current conditions,” the district said. “Florence 1 Schools is proud of your accomplishments and believe you deserve the best experience possible to commemorate your high school graduation.”

The district also looked into the option of holding the ceremony at Darlington Raceway but decided the venue wouldn’t facilitate their goals.