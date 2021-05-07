Florence 1 Schools doubles, triples bus routes as drivers are out

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Several Florence 1 Schools bus routes have been doubled or tripled Friday as several drivers are out, according to the district.

The district apologized for the inconvenience and said to expect delays. The district sent News13 the following statement that was sent to parents:

“Greetings from Florence One Schools Transportation Department: We have several drivers out this afternoon and will be double and triple routing to ensure the safety of all students. Because of this please expect delays today. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

It is unclear the reason why several drivers are out.