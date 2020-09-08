Florence 1 Schools kicks off year after exhaustive planning process

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — Tuesday marked the beginning of the school year for students at Florence 1 Schools, one markedly different from years gone by.

“I was very nervous this morning,” McLaurin Elementary School principal Debbie Cribb said. “Didn’t sleep much last night from both the excitement and a little bit of anxiety, hoping everything went well.”

Mid-day, Cribb said things were going smoothly.

“The parents did an awesome job this morning,” she said. “They allowed us to get them out of the car and we had staff members to walk them in, which is very different because parents are used to walking their children into school on the first day of school.”

“We knew they were going to be a little anxious but I think things worked really, really well for the first day,” she added.

Cribb said staff had been preparing for Tuesday since school buildings were first closed by COVID in March. She said it was exciting for the school to see all its planning finally come to fruition.

News13 spoke with district superintendent Dr. Richard O’Malley in the days leading up to Tuesday.

“It’s going to look different in a lot of ways,” Dr. O’Malley said. “There’s a lot of different we’re looking forward to. But we’ve been planning. We think we have a great plan unlike any other. And we’re ready to fully implement it this coming school year.”

The district has offered families two options heading into the school year: an alternating, cohort schedule and a Virtual Academy.

The cohort option uses an A/B schedule to alternate when students are in a school building to receive instruction. On days they are not learning in the classroom, students will complete assignments from home using elearning tools.

The other option is the Virtual Academy, which allows students to complete their instruction remotely.

“Our virtual program is going to be just like in person,” Dr. O’Malley said “Except you will not be physically in the building. So all our teachers will be teaching from their classrooms and students will follow a bell schedule.”

Students are about evenly split between the virtual and cohort options- about 8100 for each.

That allows the schools to operate with far less students in them at a time.

The district has also implemented many new policies and procedures in an effort to curb COVID.

For instance, all students and staff will have their temperatures taken upon entrance to school building. Staff will also need to fill out a symptom checklist. Students with a temperature will be taken to an isolation room, before someone can pick them up. Masks must be worn. The list continues.

“We designed our school buses to be 50 percent capacity, with 8,000 students not coming to school, that made it a lot easier for all of our routes,” O’Malley said. “Even though the state moved to 67 percent, we’re nowhere near even 50 percent on some of our buses.”

O’Malley was confident in the district’s plans.

“We’re ready to go. We think we’ve got it,” he said. “We’ll just see what Sept. 8 brings and if we do this well I think a lot of things will help us get back to normal and emerge stronger than we’ve been.”

