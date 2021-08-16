Florence 1 Schools reports more than 110 COVID-19 cases, declines to release quarantine numbers

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The largest of Florence County’s five school districts reported more than 110 COVID-19 cases among students and staff members on Friday, but officials so far have declined to say how many students have been required to quarantine because of the virus.

After two full weeks of classes, Florence 1 Schools on Friday reported 107 cases among students and six among staff members. The district said it keeps track of the number of positive cases and quarantines but will only provide a weekly update on the number of positive cases.

“Our nurses keep all data related to COVID-19 (quarantines and positive cases) connected to Florence 1 Schools and they work closely with public health agencies locally and state-wide,” a spokesperson for the district said Monday in an email.

The district did not respond to a News13 question about why it has decided not to release the quarantine numbers.

Meanwhile, two other Pee Dee school districts started classes on Monday and are already dealing with the effects of the virus.

John Kirby, superintendent of Dillon District Three in Latta, said three staff members and 18 students have had to quarantine to start the year.

D. Ray Rogers, superintendent of Dillon District Four, said a total of 17 school employees are currently away from work on COVID-19 protocol and that it is unclear when they will be able to return. That list includes eight teachers, five assistants and four food-service workers.

The number of cases among students was not available because Monday was the first day of classes, he said.