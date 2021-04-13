Florence 1 Schools, state partner for seminar aimed at recruiting teachers

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County’s largest school district is turning to people with non-traditional backgrounds to become teachers.

The district is partnering with the state department of education to hold a virtual seminar Wednesday to walk through alternate ways to get a certificate.

That’s as some state lawmakers push a bill that would allow people without certificates to teach under some scenarios. The Palmetto State Teacher’s Association said there were 700 vacant teaching positions at the start of the school year, which was a big jump over the prior year.

Florence 1 Schools says it actually has less vacancies than a year ago, but is still working hard to recruit with events like Wednesday’s.

“It’s a great way to get teachers that did not traditionally go the education route that have a four year degree in science, math,” Director of Recruitment and Retention at Florence 1 Schools Ashley Watson said. “And those are some of our harder to fill vacancies. So we’ll reach those candidates that have a four year degree and we let them work alongside us as they get certified.”

Florence One Schools says it has about 25 vacancies going into the next school year.

Here’s info about Wednesday’s seminar.